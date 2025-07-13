Princess Kate’s Honest Reaction to Standing Ovation at Wimbledon Revealed

Princess Kate was visibly moved by the warm reception she received during her first visit to Wimbledon this year. As she made her way to her seat at the women’s singles final, the Princess of Wales was greeted by a standing ovation, a moment that left her momentarily speechless. According to professional lip-reader Nicola Hickling, Kate was heard saying to her companion, “Everyone is smiling and clapping, and I don’t know what to say.”

Kate also shared a moment with another spectator, saying, “They will pop in,” as she settled in to watch the match. The ovation reflected the public’s admiration for the royal, who has long been associated with the sport, being the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and an avid tennis player herself.

Watching Iga Świątek Dominate at Wimbledon

Kate’s Wimbledon experience was made even more special as she watched Poland’s Iga Świątek dominate American Amanda Anisimova, winning in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. The match was a significant one, not only for the players but also for Kate, who enjoys attending the prestigious event and sharing these special moments with those closest to her.

Centre Court rises to give a warm welcome to our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales 💜💚#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BG3Ar7XMWv — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2025

Family Moments at Wimbledon

While Kate’s solo appearance on Saturday was a notable one, she has previously been joined by family members, including Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. Last year, a heartwarming moment was captured between Kate and Charlotte as they shared a tender conversation, with Kate affectionately pushing Charlotte’s hair behind her ear. Their mother-daughter bond was evident, with Charlotte gazing up at Kate with pride.

A Busy Week for the Princess of Wales

In addition to her Wimbledon outing, Kate has had a busy week, playing a key role in the recent state visit of Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron. Kate, alongside her husband Prince William, greeted the French president and his wife at RAF Northolt on Tuesday. That evening, she attended a state banquet where she wore King Charles III’s Royal Family Order for the first time. This event marked Kate’s return to tiara events after nearly two years, as she had missed royal dinners during the Japan and Qatar state visits in 2024 due to cancer treatment.