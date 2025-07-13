Prince Harry Loses Another Hollywood A-Lister Friend Amid Shifting Loyalties

Prince Harry has reportedly lost yet another high-profile friend, this time actor John Travolta, amid growing tensions and shifting allegiances in his personal life. The once-close friends had bonded over shared experiences, such as their love of aviation and personal losses, but their relationship appears to have soured recently. Sources close to the situation revealed that Travolta has distanced himself from the Duke of Sussex, particularly after forming a closer bond with Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari.

How Their Friendship Began

Harry and Travolta’s friendship reportedly began in early 2023 during a lunch at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills. The connection was immediate, with both men finding common ground over their shared experiences with emotional loss and their role as fathers. Their bond strengthened further when Travolta publicly praised Harry at a prestigious aviation event in 2024, where the prince presented the actor with the “Living Legend of Aviation” honor.

Travolta’s Growing Bond With Sam Asghari Strains Relationship

However, the dynamics between Harry and Travolta began to shift when Travolta started to grow closer to Asghari. The actor recently praised Sam as a “rising talent” in a social media post, which reportedly left Harry feeling “ghosted” and excluded. A source explained, “When Harry found out John was growing close to Sam, it really threw him. He doesn’t have an issue with Sam personally – it just made it painfully clear that John still makes time for others, just not for him anymore.”

The Impact on Harry

Harry, who has faced multiple public and personal challenges in recent years, is said to feel left out by Travolta’s growing relationship with other friends. This latest fallout follows a series of rifts in Harry’s social circle, including with David Beckham and other pals who distanced themselves over disagreements involving Meghan Markle’s outspoken activism.