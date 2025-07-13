Prince George and Princess Charlotte Stun Royal Fans With Surprising Appearance at Wimbledon | VIDEO

Kate Middleton was back at Wimbledon for the final day of competition, and this time, she brought her entire family along. After attending the ladies’ singles final on July 12, the Princess of Wales returned the following day to watch the much-anticipated match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. This time, Prince William joined his wife, and they were accompanied by their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, for the men’s singles final.

The royal family turned heads as they stepped onto the grounds of Wimbledon, all dressed in coordinated blue outfits. Prince William and Prince George sported suits and ties, while Kate and Charlotte wore elegant summer dresses, with Charlotte’s blue hair bow perfectly complementing her mother’s ensemble.

Wimbledon: A Family Tradition

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have both been to Wimbledon before, and this outing marks their second appearance. Prince George first attended the tournament in 2022, where he had the honor of holding Novak Djokovic’s trophy after his win. He returned the following year, joining his parents and Princess Charlotte in the stands to watch Carlos Alcaraz’s victory over Djokovic in the men’s singles final.

Despite missing last year’s tournament, Prince George is no stranger to sports events, often attending soccer matches with his father, Prince William. Princess Charlotte, too, has made her mark, debuting at Wimbledon in 2023, where she shared sweet moments with her mother.

Princess Kate Balances Family and Recovery

The royal outing came just days after Princess Kate opened up about her personal challenges following her cancer treatment. Although she has been in remission since January, Kate shared how difficult the recovery process has been. “You have to find your new normal, and that takes time… it’s a rollercoaster,” Kate said during a recent visit to Colchester Hospital. Despite the challenges, she continues to balance her royal duties with her recovery.

Notpla’s Partnership with Wimbledon

This year’s Wimbledon also had a special connection to Prince William’s Earthshot Prize. Notpla, a company that creates biodegradable packaging from seaweed, collaborated with the tournament for both food packaging and a spoon made from seaweed, marking a sustainable step forward in the event’s operations.

A Hint of Royal Family Reconciliation

As the royal family gathered at Wimbledon, reports surfaced that senior aides for Prince Harry and King Charles had met privately in London on July 9, suggesting that efforts to mend the royal rift may finally be underway. Tensions have remained high between the King’s sons since Harry and Meghan Markle’s step back from royal duties in 2020. The fallout continued with explosive interviews, a Netflix docuseries, and Harry’s memoir Spare, which included a shocking allegation about a physical altercation with Prince William.