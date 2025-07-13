‘Political Kaaba:’ KP CM launches protest movement

Gandapur condemns imprisonment of PTI founder, calling him ‘innocent’

Our goal is to take this movement to its peak by Aug 5, and we must reflect on how to achieve it: CM

Urges PTI leaders from all provinces to assess their local political conditions and devise strategies accordingly

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday announced the launch of a new political movement from Lahore, which he described as the “political Kaaba” of Pakistan, saying whenever a movement starts from Lahore, it succeeds across Pakistan.

Addressing a presser after presiding over a consultative meeting of the PTI central leaders and workers, held at a farmhouse in Lahore’s Raiwind, he said, “Today, we are launching our movement from here, and Insha Allah, it will sweep the entire country.”

In a blistering attack on the military establishment, Gandapur accused it of imposing an “undeclared martial law” that has “ruined the country.”

“For decades, a few parties and the establishment have imposed their will on this nation,” he said. “They conducted so many experiments under martial law that they bankrupted Pakistan. These experiments have pushed Pakistan into a severe crisis,” he added.

“Even after all this, their hunger for power remains unsatisfied. Now they have imposed a form of martial law that exists not on paper but is very real in its effect.”

The KP Chief Minister lamented the damage caused to the country and criticized the military’s current role, saying, “They do not realize the extent of harm caused to Pakistan, and they show no remorse.

“Their interference has also insulted the dignity of the soldiers standing at the frontlines.”

He further stated, “When questioned, they refuse to consider themselves answerable. But we will hold them accountable.”

The KP chief minister condemned the imprisonment of PTI founder Imran Khan, calling him “innocent” and stating that “there are no real cases against him.”

Gandapur urged PTI leaders from all provinces to assess their local political conditions and devise strategies accordingly.

“Our action plan must align with Pakistan’s current situation,” he said. “I urge all provinces to analyze their circumstances and present their plans to the party. We must prepare for a decisive push by August 5.”

He also cautioned against comparing Punjab with KP, saying “it would be unfair” given their differing political landscapes.

Prepare your strategies accordingly and submit them to the party leadership,” he said.

“Our goal is to take this movement to its peak by August 5. We must reflect on how to achieve that.”

PTI convoy reaches Lahore, plans major protest movement

Earlier, PTI’s convey with party’s top leadership arrived in Lahore to finalize the strategy.

According to the party, a convoy of senior PTI leaders, led by party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reached Lahore after travelling through GT Road.

The convoy included key members of the PTI’s central leadership, as well as elected representatives from both the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

KP CM Gandapur, along with his cabinet members proceeded towards Raiwind Road crossing the Ravi Bridge without holding the previously scheduled press conference.

The convoy was warmly welcomed by party workers in Shahdara, where local supporters arranged a reception.

PTI ticket-holder and senior party figure Yasir Gillani, who had arrived to welcome the convoy, was arrested by the police near Shahdara.

According to eyewitnesses, Gillani was taken into custody and transported in a police van to an undisclosed location.

Despite the setback, the PTI leadership continued with their itinerary.

A high-level joint session of PTI’s parliamentary parties from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the national assembly is scheduled to take place on Raiwind Road later this evening.

The meeting, chaired by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, is expected to finalize the protest strategy that the party aims to launch in the coming days.

Party sources confirmed that a formal announcement of the protest campaign will be made in a press conference tomorrow, where details of the planned demonstrations, objectives, and nationwide mobilization will be shared.