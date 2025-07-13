PM, President reaffirm unwavering support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

Premier Shehbaz says Pakistan will continue to extend its political, diplomatic and moral support to people of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reiterated Pakistan’s political, moral, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they are granted their birthright to self-determination as per the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and their aspirations.

In their separate messages on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day being observed on Sunday, they said the day serves as a reminder of the inherited resilience, resistance against brutal forces, and unwavering determination of Kashmiris for their freedom.

In his message, Premier Shehbaz Sharif said the government of Pakistan will continue to extend its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are waging a struggle to gain their right to self-determination and freedom.

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day observed on July 13, he said, “Kashmir Martyrs’ Day is observed every year to pay tribute to the 22 Kashmiris who sacrificed their lives on July 13, 1931 while protesting against the Dogra forces of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He said, “The day serves as a reminder of the inherent steadfastness, resistance against brutal forces and unwavering resolve of the Muslims of Kashmir. The struggle for freedom, human rights and Kashmiri rights has been going on throughout Kashmir’s history.”

“The Kashmiri people have been and are sacrificing their lives in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination,” he said adding, “The government of Pakistan expresses its political, diplomatic and moral support in solidarity with the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir, which is illegally occupied by India.”

He said, “We salute the bravery and determination of all Kashmiri martyrs, who sacrificed their lives during decades of Indian occupation.”

“Today, the Government of Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to the resolution of the Kashmir issue and the right of self-determination of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with United Nations resolutions,” he concluded.

In a separate message, President Asif Ali Zardari appealed to the international community and human rights organizations to take immediate notice of the ongoing Indian state terrorism and grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day observed on July 13, he said, “I pay tribute to the 22 great Kashmiri martyrs who sacrificed their lives against oppression and barbarism and for the right to freedom outside Srinagar Jail on July 13, 1931.”

“The great struggle that the Kashmiri people are carrying forward today is a continuation of the sacrifices of these 22 martyrs. The candle of freedom that their sacrifice lit in the hearts of the Kashmiri nation is still burning brightly today,” he added.

He said, “Pakistan pays tribute to the bravery, determination, and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, who have stood firm against Indian rule for decades and continue to struggle for their freedom.”

“India’s illegal occupation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has turned it into a military prison where extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, political imprisonment, attempts to change the population ratio, and systematic conspiracies to erase the identity of Muslims are ongoing,” he added.

He said, “Today, we salute these martyrs and all other Kashmiris who sacrificed their lives for freedom.”

“Pakistan will continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brothers until they achieve their right to self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council,” he concluded.

Speaker hails unwavering courage of Kashmiri people

Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday hailed the unwavering courage of the Kashmiri people in facing decades of Indian state oppression and emphasized that the sacrifices of Kashmir’s martyrs remained a profound and enduring symbol in their quest for freedom.

Paying tribute to martyrs on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, the Speaker emphasized that India’s campaign of state terrorism cannot shake the unwavering determination of the Kashmiri people. He reiterated that the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people remains absolute and beyond compromise.

The Speaker called upon the international community to take meaningful action in securing the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.