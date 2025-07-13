PM disposes of rumors President Zardari resigning to clear way for COAS’s presidential bid

Field Marshal Asim Munir has no desire to become president, nor is there any such plan in the offing: Premier

PM Shehbaz terms all such claims ‘mere speculations,’ saying COAS has no political ambitions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday dismissed rumors circulating in the media suggesting that President Asif Ali Zardari might resign to pave the way for Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to assume the presidency, characterizing all such reports as “rumors.”

The premier termed such claims as “mere speculations,” indicating that there is no truth to such claims and emphasizing the importance of relying on verified information, according to media reports.

The premier’s assertion comes days after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi shared a statement on his official X account, slamming what he called a “malicious campaign” targeting President Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Army Chief.

“We are fully aware of who is behind the malicious campaign,” said Naqvi. “I have categorically stated that there has been no discussion, nor does any such idea exist, about the president being asked to resign or the COAS aspiring to assume the presidency,” he added.

The President of Pakistan enjoys a strong and respectful relationship with the leadership of the Armed Forces. He has clearly stated, “I know who is spreading these falsehoods, why they are doing so, and who stands to benefit from this propaganda.”

“The sole focus of the COAS is the strength and stability of Pakistan, nothing else,” he added.

The interior minister also alleged the involvement of hostile foreign elements in the campaign. “To those involved in this narrative, do whatever you wish in collaboration with hostile foreign agencies. As for us, we will do whatever is necessary to make Pakistan strong again, InshAllah.”

The prime minister categorically stated, “Field Marshal Asim Munir has never expressed any desire to become the president, nor is there any such plan in the offing.”

He emphasized that the trio of President Zardari, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and he himself share a relationship built on mutual respect and a common goal—the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman and former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani also weighed in, describing these reports as “pure disinformation.”

The chorus of official denials and clarifications from across the government and coalition partners reflects a united front in dismissing what are widely seen as baseless and politically motivated rumours.