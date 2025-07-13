Neglect breeds loss

Millions of children in Pakistan remain deprived of their basic right to education and a safe childhood. As per estimates, there are about 71 million children aged 5-16 years. Disturbingly, 36 per cent of them — approximately 25.3 million children — are out of school. Some of them happen to be enrolled with about 40,000 registered and unregistered seminaries that exist across the country. The rest of the children belong to poor and severely marginalised communities.

Deprived of opportunities, they are unable to get education, and often end up doing menial jobs under seriously inhumane conditions where they are subjected to all kinds of abuse. This is surely not what they deserve.

These children are as bright as their peers. They are full of potential, and deserve the same opportunities we wish for our own blood.

Sadly, their voices go unheard, and their pain remains unseen by a society that has largely abandoned them. Fellow citizens, policymakers and civil society members must understand that taking care of these children is our collective social responsibility.

That being so, all of us must do what we can to ensure inclusive, quality education for each and every child as well as a safe and nurturing environment. We cannot call ourselves a civilised society while we allow millions of our children to suffer silently. Let us act now before we lose another generation to neglect.

DR MEHBOOB SHAIKH

KARACHI