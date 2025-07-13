‘Masjid Rajgan’: A 153-year-old monument to faith that emerges from beneath Khanpur Dam

ISLAMABAD: Beneath the still waters of Khanpur Dam lies a submerged chapter of history—one that returns only when the lake surrenders its depths. Masjid Rajgan, a 153-year-old mosque built in 1872, rises like a ghost of reverence and resilience.

Though abandoned by time and unreachable for most of the year, it reclaims its place in the hearts of locals every summer, when its minarets break through the water’s surface and the call to prayer echoes once more.

Commonly known as Rajon ki Masjid (Mosque of the Rajas), this 153-year-old mosque was once part of the old Khanpur town, submerged in the late 1970s with the construction of the Khanpur Dam. The dam displaced the local community, forcing them to move to the new Khanpur. Left behind were the mosque and the nearby royal palace, built by Raja Jehandad Khan, the grandfather of former NWFP Chief Minister Raja Sikandar Zaman Khan.

“Our hearts are still there,” says 82-year-old Haji Fazal Din, a lifelong resident. “We grew up hearing the azaan from Masjid Rajgan. Even today, when we visit during Eid, the air feels sacred.”

Designed by artisans from Delhi, the mosque’s architecture is inspired by Mughal grandeur, with two large and two small minarets, a central dome, and grand arched entrances similar to Delhi’s Jama Masjid. Built from black stone and locally fired bricks, it once hosted nearly 1,000 worshippers.

Today, it stands mostly abandoned, used only during Eid prayers. Surrounded by water in monsoon season, its foundations are weakening. The mosque is exposed to the elements, with no caretaker or protection. Parts of it are visibly deteriorating, and the surrounding courtyard is neglected.

For locals like Hassan Nisar, CEO of Metrix Pakistan, the mosque represents more than history. “We go there almost every weekend,” he says. “It’s not just a place of prayer; it’s where we grew up. The breeze, the stones, the echoes—all remind us of home.”

Nearby, the ruins of the royal palace, also built by Raja Jehandad Khan, stand in silence. Once luxurious, with Belgian glass and Italian tiles, the palace now lies in ruin, much like the mosque. Historical records suggest it cost Rs1.2 million to build and took a decade to complete.

Despite its cultural and historical significance, Masjid Rajgan has never been declared a protected heritage site. No efforts have been made for its preservation, even as it attracts heritage enthusiasts. For locals, however, it is a living memory of a community now gone.

“It’s not just stone and mortar,” says elder Bashir Ahmed. “It’s faith, identity, and memory. As long as it stands, so do we, even if we can’t go there as we once did.”

Across Pakistan and the world, several historical sites reappear when water levels in dams or reservoirs recede, offering rare glimpses into the past. In Pakistan, the 153-year-old Masjid Rajgan resurfaces from Khanpur Dam each summer, while the Shah Daula Shrine occasionally emerges from the waters of Mangla Dam, recalling the spiritual and cultural history of the region. Globally, similar examples include the submerged village of Aceredo in Spain, the ancient city of Heracleion in Egypt, and the Tigris River ruins in Iraq—all of which reappear during droughts or low water periods. These resurfacing landmarks, though often forgotten beneath water, serve as powerful symbols of memory, resilience, and the enduring traces of human civilization.