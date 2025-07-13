King Charles Pictured with Walking Stick in New Photos Amid Deteriorating Health

King Charles has been photographed in two new portraits at his Sandringham estate in Norfolk, showing the monarch walking through the Topiary Garden with a wooden walking stick. The 76-year-old looked happy and at ease in the photos, captured by photographer Millie Pilkington.

In the images, Charles can be seen strolling down a grit path in sand-hued chinos, a pale blue shirt, and caramel-colored suede brogues. The first portrait features the King walking towards the camera, while the second captures him looking over a yew hedge with one hand resting on his waist.

Sandringham Gardens and the Topiary Garden

The portraits were shared on Sandringham’s official Instagram account, with a caption highlighting the King’s vision for the gardens. The Topiary Garden, which was inspired by the Cosmati pavement at Westminster Abbey, is part of Charles’s ongoing efforts to enrich the visitor experience and provide peaceful spaces for reflection.

Fans of the royal family quickly took to the comments to praise the stunning gardens and Charles’s joyful appearance. One comment read: “Such a beautiful garden and fabulous shots,” while another noted: “Absolutely beautiful. The symmetry is so restful and the topiary is immaculate.”

A Tradition of Walking Sticks

Charles has been seen using a variety of walking sticks over the years. The photos from this shoot are not the first time he has been pictured with a walking aid; earlier this summer, he was spotted with an ornate stick at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. It has been noted that the King’s walking sticks are traditional country fair accessories rather than walking aids.

About Sandringham Estate

Sandringham has been a royal residence since 1862, when Queen Victoria purchased it for her son, the future King Edward VII. The estate, which spans 20,000 acres and includes 60 acres of gardens, a museum, and a main house, is one of the royal family’s most cherished properties. George V, the late Queen’s grandfather, once described Sandringham as “Dear old Sandringham, the place I love better than anywhere else in the world.”