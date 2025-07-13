Iran envoy hails Pakistan’s unwavering support amid Israel confrontation

Amb Moghadam says Pakistan’s principled stance has strengthened foundation for greater regional cooperation

ISLAMABAD: In a powerful reaffirmation of regional ties, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, has lauded Pakistan’s unwavering support during Iran’s recent confrontation with Israel, calling it a reflection of deep-rooted fraternal bonds that continue to unite the two neighboring countries.

Speaking to a group of journalists at the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad, where media representatives had gathered to offer Fateha for those killed during the Israeli strikes, the ambassador said Pakistan’s principled stance had strengthened the foundation for greater regional cooperation.

“At this historic moment, the Iranian people deeply appreciate Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity in the face of Israeli aggression,” Moghadam said, noting that the response from Pakistan’s government, civil society, and media had not gone unnoticed by the Iranian public.

He specifically thanked Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for backing Iran at crucial global platforms such as the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the UN Security Council. “This consistent support has only further solidified the relationship between two brotherly nations,” he added.

Ambassador Moghadam described Iran’s resistance to Israeli strikes as a testament to national unity and divine strength. Framing the conflict as part of a larger ideological battle, he said, “This war has exposed true alignments in the region. It revealed not just Israel’s aggression, but also the complicity of the U.S. and certain European powers who openly supported the Zionist regime.”

He went on to describe the Israeli offensive—which lasted 12 days—as a miscalculated attempt to destabilize Iran. “They sought to assassinate key military leaders and paralyze our political leadership in a surprise assault. Their aim was to cripple the system and impose a puppet regime. But the resilience of the Iranian nation shattered those ambitions.”

Moghadam claimed that after the third day of the conflict, Israel’s hopes for a swift military win began to fade, forcing it to request US intervention for a ceasefire. “What they thought would be a short, decisive operation turned into a showcase of Iran’s strength and unity,” he asserted.

Referring to what he called a “symbolic victory,” the ambassador said the confrontation had become a moment of clarity for the Muslim world, unmasking countries like India and Israel and highlighting the divisions between oppressors and those standing for justice.

“The people of Iran will never forget Pakistan’s sincere love and support,” he said, calling the moment a “proud chapter in the shared history of courage, resistance, and truth.” He reaffirmed that Pakistan and Iran are bound by deep religious and cultural ties that will continue to grow stronger amid regional realignments.

As tensions continue to simmer in the Middle East, the Iranian envoy’s message signals more than just gratitude—it points toward a potential strengthening of Pakistan-Iran cooperation in both diplomatic and ideological terms.