CM Maryam orders ‘no bird zones’ and ‘ring fencing’ for aircraft safety

Punjab CM mobilizes district admin, Wildlife Department, and EPA to check business that may create a risk of birds gathering

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday directed the district administration and Wildlife Department and Environment Protection Authority to address the bird hazard around airports and implement ‘ring fencing’ by declaring various areas of Lahore as ‘No Bird Zones.’

She directed the Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to mobilize Punjab’s first Wildlife Force and decided to dismantle illegal slaughterhouses and poultry farms near airports. She also directed the relevant authorities to strictly implement laws and regulations for garbage disposal of bakeries near airports and said, “There will be a ban on doing any kind of business near airports that may create a risk of birds gathering.”

The operation will start from areas including Lahore Eastern Bypass, Manawan Hospital, Dahori Wala, PKLI, Chungi Amar Sidhu, Ichhra, and Chah Miran. On the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister, a major operation has been launched to ensure aircraft safety within Lahore’s boundaries.

The Punjab government has ordered the closure of illegal slaughterhouses and poultry farms near airports. Strict enforcement of waste disposal regulations for bakeries operating in these zones has also been mandated.

Environmental protection protocols will be strictly applied to industries such as leather processing and tanneries. Open washing of animal hides and improper waste disposal near airports have been banned. Covered trash bins will be mandatory, and waste dumping in open areas near airports is strictly prohibited.

Wildlife Rangers have been instructed to launch immediate operations, with official notifications issued. The Punjab government has further banned feeding birds on rooftops, keeping and flying large numbers of pigeons, and feeding birds in shrines and public spaces to prevent mass gatherings of birds near airports.

Violators will face action under the Punjab Wildlife Act, including arrests, fines, and penalties. The government emphasized that bird strikes during aircraft take-off, landing, and low-altitude flights pose serious risks, with over 90 percent of such incidents occurring below 3,000 feet, as per ICAO and IATA standards.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb stated that these steps are crucial for safer air travel and to protect hundreds of lives. She said that ring fencing and the establishment of No Bird Zones near airports are standard practices worldwide to prevent aviation accidents.

CM’s Message on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day

“Salute to every Kashmiri martyr, including the 22 martyrs of July 13, 1931, who became the voice of truth against oppression,” said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in her message on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day. She added, “Martyrs of Kashmir challenged Dogra Raj in 1931. Today Indian-occupied forces are repeating the story of those atrocities.” She highlighted, “Whether it was Dogra Raj or today’s oppressive Indian army, they could never defeat the spirit of Kashmiris.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Victims of Kashmiri martyrs say that chains can never imprison courage.” She added, “The fragrance of freedom, loyalty, and sacrifice has permeated the soil of Kashmir.” She underscored, “Kashmir Martyrs Day is not just a day; it is a call to awaken the conscience of the United Nations and the entire Muslim Ummah.”