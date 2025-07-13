Azma slams Gandapur’s ‘theatrics,’ reaffirms Punjab’s commitment to development

Information Minister condemns PTI’s history of violence and divisive politics, pointing to Gandapur’s silence on Punjabis martyrdom in Balochistan and Swat tragedy

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Sunday strongly reacted to KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement, warning that while he was welcomed as a peaceful visitor, any attempt to bring armed elements or incite chaos would be met with firm action under the law.

Speaking on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, she paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic, moral, and political support for their just struggle. She lamented the ongoing Indian brutality in Occupied Kashmir, comparing it to the oppressive Dogra rule.

Taking a direct swipe at Gandapur, Azma challenged him to return to Punjab with his cabinet and MPAs, stating, “We will show him how garbage is cleaned in Peshawar, how scholarships are awarded to talented students, and how hospitals like Nawaz Sharif Hospital are built within a year.” She underscored that programs like the laptop scheme represent visionary youth empowerment—not empty political slogans.

Criticizing Gandapur’s failure to express condolences over the tragic loss of 10 lives in Swat, Azma accused him of selective empathy, citing his earlier dramatics over the Sahiwal tragedy. “This fake Maula Jatt act no longer fools the people,” she said. “A man who can’t endure the summer heat can’t shoulder the pain of the public.”

She condemned PTI’s history of violence and divisive politics, pointing to Gandapur’s silence on the martyrdom of Punjabis in Balochistan and the tragedy in Swat. Azma also denounced the deepfake campaign against the army chief, calling it a vile act by the enemies of the state.

Referring to the May 9 incidents, she accused the PTI of conspiring against the state and trying to provoke a “Sri Lanka-style collapse” through letters to the IMF. On the Al-Qadir Trust case, Azma Bokhari named Shehzad Akbar as the main accused and lamented that those who looted the country still roam free. “The PTI has become a symbol of chaos, not political stability,” she declared.

Mocking former First Lady Bushra Bibi, Bokhari remarked, “She’s the only woman known to demand five-carat diamonds.” She further stated that the PTI seems most distressed whenever Pakistan receives good economic news. “Their propaganda cell cannot stop the country’s development,” she added.

Commenting on Gandapur’s recent visit to Kahna, Azma claimed he failed to gather even 4,000 people, describing his conduct as consistent with a pattern of disruption and provocation. “You’ve set a 90-day deadline—start by fixing yourselves first,” she warned PTI.

Concluding her address, Azma Bokhari highlighted the Punjab government’s progress under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, stating that the province is now setting a new benchmark through its initiatives in health, education, infrastructure, and social welfare. “Other provinces are now looking to Punjab’s model of development,” she said.