APHC-AJK organises public meeting, rally to mark Kashmir Martyrs Day

MUZAFFARABAD: A grand public meeting and a grand rally were organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter under the leadership of Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi to pay tribute to the martyrs of 13 July 1931 on their martyrdom anniversary.

This resolute and enthusiastic event was attended by thousands of people belonging to different schools of thought, including Hurriyat leaders, refugees from Jammu and Kashmir, leaders of religious, political, social and student organizations.

Addressing the event, the speakers paid glowing tributes to the great martyrs of 13th July, 1931 and said that they were the honest soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the glory of Islam, justice and the independence of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The speakers described this historic day as a milestone of freedom, independence and sacrifice for the Kashmiri people and said these martyrs gave Kashmiris the message of freedom with their sacred blood, which they are keeping alive in their hearts from generation to generation.

The speakers made it clear that the Kashmiri people are still determined to fulfill the mission of their martyrs and the freedom struggle against India’s forcible rule will continue at all costs. They strongly condemned the atrocities, massacres, forced arrests, extrajudicial killings, restrictions on the media, and confiscation of public property by India in occupied Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders demanded that the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and international human rights organizations put pressure on India to withdraw all its illegal and unconstitutional measures in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and fulfill its promise to grant the Kashmiri people the right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions.

They recalled that the promise was made to the world community and the Kashmiri people by the founding Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru himself.

The speakers expressed serious concerns over the recent Indian false flag operations, especially the Pahalgam incident and the ‘Operation Sindoor’ imposed thereafter.

They congratulated the Pakistani people and the armed forces of Pakistan on the historic success of ‘Operation Bunyanum Marsoos’ by the Pakistani forces and expressed the hope that Pakistan would now play a more effective role in resolving the Kashmir dispute, going beyond mere political, diplomatic, and moral support.

Furthermore, the speakers expressed deep concern over the plight of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in Indian jails and torture cells, especially the deteriorating health of senior Hurriyat leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah, and appealed to the international community to pressure India to immediately release all political prisoners and provide them with medical facilities.

At the end of the public meeting, a grand rally was held with thousands of people in which the youth raised slogans in favour of the martyrs, freedom and against India.

This grand rally was an expression of the resolve that the Kashmiri people will never back down in this struggle for freedom and will fulfill the promise made with the sacred blood of the martyrs at all costs.

The meeting was attended among others by former Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan, Speaker of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Minister of the AJK Government Chaudhry Rashid, Mayor of Muzaffarabad Sikandar Gilani, senior Hurriyat leaders Syed Yousuf Naseem, Sheikh Yaqoob, Syed Gulshan, Abdul Majeed Mir, Zahid Ashraf, Nazir Karnai, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Director of Kashmir Liberation Cell Raja Sajjad, Director Raja Aslam Khan, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Raja Aftab Khan, Shaukat Javed Mir, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Tanzeer Ahmed, Iqbal Awan, Saima Iqbal Mir, Manzoor Iqbal Butt and Sajjad Anwar Abbasi.