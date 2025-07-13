Agree or else

There is a silent issue in our society that causes social anxiety; the emotional pressure to always agree with others. Whether it is in families, friendships or workplaces, some people expect everyone to support their views blindly. If someone dares to think differently, they face criticism and blame, or are labelled as disloyal or disrespectful.

This constant pressure to either agree or stay silent is quietly damaging people’s mental peace. Many avoid sharing their honest opinion just to ensure peace. They fear being misunderstood or isolated. All this results in bottled-up emotions, frustration, and a growing distance in human bonds.

People have the undeniable right to think differently and express their views respectfully. True relationships are built on understanding, not forced agreement. But, unfortunately, many people are more focussed on being ‘right’ than being kind. They do not realise that their aggressive defence of their opinion not only ruins conversations, but also breaks trust and emotional comfort.

We need to create perfectly safe spaces for discussion — where people may feel properly heard even when they disagree. Tolerance and emotional intelligence are simply missing, and without them, society will continue to suffer in silence.

WASIF KHALIQ DAD

RAWALPINDI