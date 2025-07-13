‘26th Amendment Vote:’ PTI expels five MNAs over defying ‘party discipline ‘

Party terms move a ‘flagrant breach of oath and loyalty,’ requesting ECP to initiate disqualification proceedings

Barrister Gohar says the five MNAs now stand ‘disqualified and deseated’ from assembly as a result of the expulsion

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday expelled five of its members of the National Assembly (MNAs) for voting in favor of the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2024, in clear “violation of party policy, oath and parliamentary discipline.”

The expulsions were confirmed through formal notifications issued by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. The lawmakers include Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Zahoor Elahi, Usman Ali, Mubarak Zeb, and Muhammad Ilyas Chaudhry—who were elected on PTI tickets and, according to the party, had pledged to uphold its parliamentary position.

Barrister Gohar stated that the five MNAs now stand “disqualified and deseated” from the National Assembly as a result of the expulsion.

An official PTI statement said the party’s parliamentary meeting on September 2, 2024, had unanimously decided to oppose the 26th Amendment at all stages. These instructions were submitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly on September 5 for record. However, on October 21, the five lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, enabling the government to pass it with 225 votes—just one above the required 224.

Meanwhile, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram also posted on X about the expulsions, saying, “PTI has expelled these members of the National Assembly for violating their commitment, oath, and loyalty to the party.

They acted against the party’s instructions and voted in favor of the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2024. Through their conduct, they have effectively joined another parliamentary party in the National Assembly.”

“They are therefore expelled from PTI with immediate effect. Needless to say, they also stand disqualified on account of their conduct,” he added.

Following the vote, PTI issued show-cause notices to the MNAs on November 5, asking why they should not be disqualified for defection and breach of party discipline under Articles 62 and 63. A hearing committee was formed, but none of the lawmakers responded or appeared.

The party further alleged that the MNAs had joined another parliamentary party by taking seats on the treasury benches and attending its meetings, which it says constitutes formal defection under constitutional provisions.

“You are hereby declared to have violated your commitment, oath, and loyalty to the party,” the notification read. “You voted in favor of the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2024, and by conduct have joined another parliamentary party. You are therefore expelled from the party forthwith.”

The PTI leadership has also requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to initiate proceedings for the disqualification of the five MNAs under Article 63A of the Constitution.

The five MNAs had voted in favor of the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which enabled the government to secure 225 votes—one above the 224 required for passage.

The 26th Amendment introduced significant changes to Pakistan’s judicial structure, including revisions to the process of judicial appointments, the tenure of the Chief Justice, and the composition of the Judicial Commission.