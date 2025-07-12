Wang Yi lauds China-ASEAN cooperation, calls for openness amid U.S. tariffs

KUALA LUMPUR: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday briefed the media on China-ASEAN cooperation, U.S.-imposed tariffs and the South China Sea issue while attending the annual ASEAN Plus foreign ministers’ meetings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that against the backdrop of rampant unilateralism and protectionism, China and ASEAN countries are demonstrating a strong desire to support each other, unite and cooperate, and jointly meet challenges.

On China-ASEAN cooperation: ‘Most energetic’ in Asia-Pacific region

Wang said the meetings in Kuala Lumpur achieved a series of outcomes.

Firstly, the completion of negotiations on version 3.0 of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area was confirmed and it was agreed that it would be submitted for approval and signing at the leaders’ meeting in October, signaling that China and ASEAN will continue to promote regional economic integration and build a high-level regional free trade network.

Secondly, China and ASEAN agreed on the action plan for the comprehensive strategic partnership for the next five years, setting out over 40 goals of all-round cooperation in various fields, injecting strong impetus to bilateral pragmatic cooperation in the next phase.

Thirdly, both sides welcomed the completion of the third reading of the draft text of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC), agreed to strive to complete consultations within 2026 and reach a COC that is effective, substantive and in line with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. This will provide a stronger guarantee for peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Wang pointed out that China puts forward the building of a community of shared future with neighboring countries and promotes the modernization of these countries.

Noting that all ASEAN countries speak highly of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership and believe that China is the most important dialogue partner of ASEAN, Wang said that China-ASEAN cooperation is the most energetic and fruitful example in the Asia-Pacific region, and we are fully confident in the future of China-ASEAN relations.

On U.S.-imposed tariffs: ‘Openness brings progress’

“Openness brings progress, while closure leads to backwardness,” Wang said when commenting on U.S.-imposed high tariffs against various countries.

Amid the ongoing mixture of changes and chaos in the current international situation, every country must make a choice between unilateralism and multilateralism, closeness and openness, unity and division, said Wang.

China’s choice is to be more open, he stressed, explaining that this is not only the basic experience of China’s development and growth, but also the inevitable logic of history moving forward.

China has taken the initiative to provide zero-tariff treatment for products to the least developed countries and the entire Africa, fully completed negotiations on version 3.0 of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, and has created a new model of cross-regional cooperation at the ASEAN-China-GCC summit, he added.

In contrast, the high tariffs imposed on various countries are a clear violation of World Trade Organization rules, disrupting the stable operation of the production and supply chains, and hindering the recovery and development of the world economy, said Wang, adding that such a move is irresponsible, unpopular and unsustainable.

On South China Sea issue: ‘Peace, stability and cooperation’

Noting that the South China Sea issue is discussed every year at the meetings and this year was no exception, Wang said: “What struck me most this time is the clear temperature difference between regional countries and a few countries from outside the region.”

Wang said he proposed that a new narrative should be built for the South China Sea.

“We should not always associate the South China Sea with friction, conflict or confrontation, but with peace, stability and cooperation. This should become the mainstream narrative in the future,” Wang said.

Wang also said that China and ASEAN countries have agreed to upgrade the DOC by formulating a COC that is effective, substantive and consistent with international law.

All sides also agreed to strive to conclude the COC as scheduled next year, he said.

Wang said he also elaborated on China’s position regarding the so-called South China Sea arbitration case during the meetings.

This arbitration case has serious flaws in terms of fact-finding and application of law, Wang said, adding that it carried out actions that violated the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea under the name of the convention itself.