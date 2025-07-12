Thousands attend funeral of ANP’s slain Maulana Khanzaib as CTD books unidentified attackers

Bajaur DPO informs geo-fencing of two locations underway, besides forensic evidence being collected from the crime scene

BAJAUR: Thousands of people attended the funeral prayer of Maulana Khanzaib, a senior leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) in his native town of Nawagai, a day after he was shot dead in a “targeted attack” in Bajaur.

A large crowd of mourners, including thousands of locals, political workers, and tribal elders, attended the funeral. Prominent attendees included ANP’s provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain, senior leader Sardar Hussain Babak, MNAs from Bajaur Nisar Baz, Dr Hameed, and Anwar Zeb Khan.

Maulana Khanzaib was laid to rest in his hometown, and emotional scenes with tearful attendees marked the funeral. Earlier in the day, the funeral of police constable Sherzada, who was also killed in the attack, was held with a large public turnout paying respects to the fallen officer.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) issued a statement condemning the killing, hailing Khanzaib as “a leading peace campaigner and political leader of the ANP”. “We demand a swift and impartial inquiry into this tragic incident,” the rights body wrote in a statement on X.

“The federal and provincial governments must ensure that normalcy returns to the terror-stricken districts of the province and that people who have suffered for decades can lead their lives peacefully and without fear.”

On the other hand, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) registered the first information report (FIR) against unidentified attackers involved in the assassination of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Maulana Khanzaib on Friday.

The ANP leader was shot dead on Thursday by unidentified assailants in KP’s Bajaur district, according to the police.

The politician was shot dead in Shindai Mor while campaigning for the July 13 peace parade, Bajaur District Police Officer (DPO) Waqas Rafiq confirmed to the media, elaborating that a policeman was also killed while three other people were injured in the attack.

According to a copy of the FIR, the unidentified attackers were booked under Sections 302 (murder), 324 (attempted murder) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs50) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 (terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The FIR states that Khanzaib was returning home from campaigning for the July 13 peace parade when his vehicle was attacked by the unidentified gunmen, resulting in his death and that of a police constable.

Meanwhile, the Bajaur DPO informed that geo-fencing of two locations was underway, besides forensic evidence being collected from the crime scene.

“According to eyewitnesses, five suspects riding on two motorcycles fired on the vehicle,” DPO Rafiq confirmed, citing a police report. “Maulana Khanzaib was the target of the attack.

“Two locations are being geofenced and 35 bullet casings were recovered from the crime scene,” the DPO said, adding that the initial complaint was registered by the station house officer at Khar Police Station.