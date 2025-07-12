Tarar hails Pakistan–China relations as more than just a strategic alliance

Info minister emphasizes Islamabad’s deepening partnership with Beijing as a powerful example of enduring cultural and civilizational harmony

BEIJING: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday hailed Pakistan–China relations as more than just a strategic alliance, calling it a friendship rooted in shared mountains, rivers, and centuries of cultural exchange, reaffirming China as Pakistan’s “iron brother”—a term symbolizing deep trust, historical unity, and enduring cooperation between the two nations.

“It is an honour to speak in a country we proudly call our iron brother—a bond strengthened not only by shared borders, but by majestic mountains, flowing rivers, and a rich, intertwined history. Among these connections is the mighty Indus River, whose roots trace back to the lands of China, symbolizing the natural and historical unity between our nations,” Tarar said.

Speaking at the “Civilization Exchange and Mutual Learning” event, centered on the theme of Cultural Heritage and Innovation, Tarar underscored the strengthening ties between Pakistan and China as a catalyst for safeguarding Pakistan’s vibrant cultural legacy.

He highlighted how this deepening collaboration not only preserves the past but also paves new avenues for influence, friendship, and global unity.

Tarar envisioned a future where shared heritage becomes a bridge between nations—transforming even water, once a source of contention, into a symbol of peace and mutual understanding.

He emphasized that the initiative fosters a meaningful platform for cross-cultural understanding and promotes peaceful coexistence among nations.

Minister Tarar emphasized Pakistan's deepening partnership with China as a powerful example of enduring cultural and civilizational harmony. He highlighted the shared historical ties—from the Gandhara civilization and Mohenjo-daro to the ancient Silk Route—now reborn as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a vibrant symbol of connectivity, collaboration, and mutual respect.

Tarar emphasized Pakistan’s unwavering dedication to digitizing its cultural heritage—encompassing the historic legacies of Gandhara, Mohenjo-daro, and Taxila—not solely as a preservation effort, but as a transformative platform for the nation’s youth.

He underscored that this initiative invites fresh interpretation and innovation, ensuring ancient traditions continue to inspire future generations. “Our civilizations live on in the words of our Sufi poets, in the hands of our artisans, and in the dreams of our youth,” he remarked.

Tarar also reflected on his personal journey, which began 16 years ago as part of a people-to-people exchange program with China. “Today, as a policymaker, I see how these exchanges have helped us not only share culture but also shape policy that empowers future generations,” he said.

Minister Tarar underscored Pakistan’s ambitious national drive to digitize its cultural heritage—an effort aimed not only at preserving the nation’s rich legacy, but also at empowering the youth to reinterpret and reimagine these traditions for a sustainable future. “Our civilizations continue to thrive through the verses of our poets, the craftsmanship of our artisans, and now—through the lens of digital archives,” he remarked.

He further highlighted active collaborations in digital media, including joint film productions and people-to-people exchange initiatives with China, emphasizing their vital role in fostering mutual understanding and promoting tourism, culture, and shared history.

Minister Tarar highlighted Pakistan’s transition toward digitizing its cultural archives and national heritage, noting an existing state TV collaboration with China and progress in joint documentary and film productions.

He emphasized the growing influence of digital media as a vital tool for promoting tourism, culture, history, and cuisine—stating that the future of Pakistan-China ties lies in strengthening connections through shared digital storytelling.

Minister Tarar emphasized that Pakistan’s partnership with China has played a transformative role in empowering youth through robust people-to-people exchange programs such as “Hi China, Hi Pakistan.”

With cultural publications released in both Chinese and English, and a strong focus on digitizing and preserving national heritage, Tarar highlighted that these efforts are helping build a future rooted in peace—where even water becomes a tool for cooperation rather than conflict. Hua Shang Weekly published in both English and Chinese is helping bridge Pakistan- China relations.