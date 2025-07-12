Setback for India: Brazil halts Akash missile deal, picks Italy’s advanced EMADS

BRASILA: Exposing the growing doubts over the reliability of Indian defense equipment, Brazil has officially halted negotiations with India for the acquisition of the outdated Akash surface-to-air missile system, and is now turning to Italy’s more advanced Enhanced Modular Air Defence Solutions (EMADS) system.

Talks with India reportedly reached an impasse after Brazil was offered an earlier version of the Akash system, which lacks the enhancements found in the newer variant co-developed with Israeli firms.

The Akash system, developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is s medium-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) platform designed to intercept aircraft, helicopters, and drones. Its earlier version lacks more modern features like active radar homing and networked targeting.

In contrast, the EMADS system uses CAMM and CAMM-ER missiles featuring active radar homing, soft vertical launch, and 360-degree coverage. CAMM-ER missiles offer an extended range of up to 45 kms. EMADS is modular and scalable, enabling integration with other sensors and effectors. It is designed to counter threats from aircraft, cruise missiles, and drones.

Brazil’s decision to pivot toward Italy’s EMADS delivers a major setback to India’s ambitions of exporting its indigenous military hardware on the global stage.