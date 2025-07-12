World

Setback for India: Brazil halts Akash missile deal, picks Italy’s advanced EMADS

By Mian Abrar

BRASILA: Exposing the growing doubts over the reliability of Indian defense equipment, Brazil has officially halted negotiations with India for the acquisition of the outdated Akash surface-to-air missile system, and is now turning to Italy’s more advanced Enhanced Modular Air Defence Solutions (EMADS) system.

Talks with India reportedly reached an impasse after Brazil was offered an earlier version of the Akash system, which lacks the enhancements found in the newer variant co-developed with Israeli firms.

The Akash system, developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is s medium-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) platform designed to intercept aircraft, helicopters, and drones. Its earlier version lacks more modern features like active radar homing and networked targeting.

In contrast, the EMADS system uses CAMM and CAMM-ER missiles featuring active radar homing, soft vertical launch, and 360-degree coverage. CAMM-ER missiles offer an extended range of up to 45 kms. EMADS is modular and scalable, enabling integration with other sensors and effectors. It is designed to counter threats from aircraft, cruise missiles, and drones.

Brazil’s decision to pivot toward Italy’s EMADS delivers a major setback to India’s ambitions of exporting its indigenous military hardware on the global stage.

Previous article
Kensington Palace Confirms Radical Change In Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Approach
Next article
Four PTI workers arrested from outside Islamabad court
Mian Abrar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Queen Camilla’s Son Tom Parker Reveals The Truth About His Mother,...

Tom Parker-Bowles, Camilla's eldest son, has decided to break his silence and set the record straight about his mother, offering a refreshing and humanizing...

Air India Crash Investigation: Fuel Switch Confusion and Pilot Disagreement Revealed

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – July 12th, 2025

Epaper_25-7-12 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.