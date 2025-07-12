PM vows rights-based population agenda aligned with SDGs, FP 2030 targets

Says Pakistan’s young population could become a dynamic force driving innovation, productivity, and national development

PM Shehbaz urges all stakeholders to fulfil their shared commitment to address population challenges and build a healthier, more prosperous future for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As the international community observes World Population Day on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that his government was fully committed to a comprehensive, rights-based population agenda with a focus on equitable access to healthcare, informed family planning, and strengthening systems allowing individuals to make choices about their future with dignity and autonomy.

“These efforts are fully aligned with Pakistan’s commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Family Planning 2030 targets. The stability of population growth requires a coherent, multi-sectoral approach,” he said in his message to the nation on the Day, annually observed globally on July 11 to reiterate the global unity and commitment to promote sustainable population growth and inclusive development.

He said that this year’s theme, “Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world,” carried a significant message for Pakistan’s demographic landscape.

“With a population of 242 million, approximately 65% of whom are under the age of 30, Pakistan stands at a critical juncture in its history. This huge youth population represents both an extraordinary opportunity and a significant challenge,” he remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Pakistan’s young population could become a dynamic force driving innovation, productivity, and national development if attention was given to their good upbringing and empowerment. However, managing such a large and growing population also places immense pressure on public resources and governance systems, he added.

He urged all stakeholders—federal and provincial governments, development partners, civil society, the private sector, religious leaders, and local communities—to fulfill their shared responsibility and commitment to address these population challenges and build a healthier, more prosperous future for Pakistan.