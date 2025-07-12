NATIONAL

Pakistan, Bahrain vow stronger defence ties

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bahrain reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing security cooperation during a high-level meeting in Manama on Saturday between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Bahraini counterpart, General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

The two held detailed discussions on enhancing collaboration in counter-terrorism, anti-narcotics, and combating human trafficking. Both ministers agreed on the need to make the Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Security Committee more effective and results-oriented.

General Al Khalifa appreciated the ongoing cooperation between the two nations, noting that Bahrain greatly values its security partnership with Pakistan.

Naqvi highlighted the urgency of expanding joint efforts in counter-narcotics and anti-human trafficking operations, stressing that increased collaboration in these areas is essential to tackling shared challenges.

The meeting was attended by senior Bahraini officials, including the deputy interior minister and chief of public security, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain Saqib Rauf and other diplomatic staff.

Earlier, Naqvi was given a warm welcome on his arrival at Bahrain International Airport and later received a guard of honour at the Interior Ministry headquarters, Manama Fort.

Mian Abrar
