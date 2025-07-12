NATIONAL

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to deepen legal and judicial cooperation

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law and Justice, undertook an official visit to Baku, Azerbaijan, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties in the legal and judicial sectors.

A key highlight of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Law and Justice of Pakistan and the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan, establishing a comprehensive framework for legal collaboration between the two countries.

During the visit, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar held a series of high-level meetings with senior Azerbaijani leadership. He began by meeting with the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, His Excellency Ali Asadov, where both sides underscored the importance of legal diplomacy in enhancing bilateral cooperation.

This was followed by a detailed engagement with the Minister of Justice, Farid Ahmadov, focusing on areas such as legal modernization, institutional exchange, and the rule of law. Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar also met with the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, His Excellency Inam Karimov, where discussions centered on judicial reform, digitalization of court systems, and strengthening dispute resolution mechanisms.

The Memorandum of Cooperation signed during the visit, outlines key areas of collaboration, including legal and judicial cooperation, promotion of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, digital transformation of legal services, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

Both Pakistan and Azerbaijan reaffirmed their mutual commitment to building stronger institutional linkages and working jointly to advance justice sector reforms.

Staff Report
Staff Report

