Iran’s military capabilities at ‘perfect state’, says top commander

TEHRAN: Iran’s armed forces are in a “perfect state of readiness” and fully capable of defending the country against any future threats, senior military commanders said during a ceremony held in memory of a former Islamic Revolution Guards Corps

(IRGC) commander.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief Commander of the Iranian Army, made the remarks while speaking at a commemoration service in honour of Mohammad-Saeid Izadi, a senior officer of the IRGC’s Quds Force who was killed in an Israeli strike on Iranian territory last month.

“Martyr Izadi devoted his entire life to the cause of jihad in the way of God. His name will forever shine alongside al-Quds, Palestine, and the martyrs of resistance against the Zionist regime,” said Mousavi.

The ceremony, attended by military and political officials, came just days after a fragile ceasefire came into effect on June 24, halting a 12-day wave of hostilities between Iran and Israel, which had drawn in the United States as well.

Addressing the gathering, Mousavi emphasised the preparedness of Iran’s armed forces, declaring that “the capabilities of the armed forces are in an excellent state” and that the military remained committed to protecting Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

His remarks were echoed by Major General Amir Hatami, another top army commander, who reaffirmed Iran’s resolve to defend “every inch of the country’s expanse” against foreign aggression.

Tensions had flared earlier in June after Israel launched coordinated strikes on military, nuclear, and residential targets across Iran, including key sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. The escalation reached new heights on June 22 when the United States joined the conflict, targeting three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Iran responded swiftly, launching a series of retaliatory strikes. According to Iranian military sources, the IRGC’s Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of missile attacks against Israeli targets as part of Operation True Promise III, reportedly causing “significant losses” across multiple cities in the occupied territories.

In a further response to US involvement, Iranian forces fired a salvo of missiles at the al-Udeid air base in Qatar — the largest American military installation in the region.

The fighting ceased after a brokered ceasefire took hold on June 24. Though calm has returned, analysts warn that tensions remain high, with the region still on edge amid concerns of renewed confrontation.

No official casualty figures have been released by either Israel or the United States. Iran has also remained tight-lipped about the extent of damages incurred during the air raids and subsequent missile exchanges.