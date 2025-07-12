Gandapur offers Afghan envoy support in building cancer hospital

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur held an important meeting with Afghan Ambassador Sardar Ahmed Shakib in Islamabad. Bilateral relations, mutual cooperation and regional stability were discussed in the meeting in detail.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur offered to provide support in establishing a cancer hospital in Afghanistan, while also assuring full support in the agriculture sector. He expressed his determination that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is ready to play every possible role in the welfare of the people of Afghanistan.

In the meeting, both leaders agreed that Pakistan and Afghanistan have a long border, common language, ethnic, tribal and religious ties, which should be further strengthened with peace, brotherhood and mutual respect.

Both sides stressed that they must work together against the nefarious intentions of external powers to provide a secure, stable and peaceful future for the coming generations.

Afghan Ambassador Sardar Ahmad Shakib thanked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for taking special care of Afghan refugees and reiterated his commitment to further promote relations between the two countries.

On this occasion, CM Gandapur announced that he wanted to send a special delegation to Afghanistan, which would play a role of a bridge in promoting trust and harmony between the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister’s Advisor on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif. He was entrusted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government with the responsibility of liaising with the relevant authorities in Afghanistan to make practical contacts between the two countries more effective and fruitful.