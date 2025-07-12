Four PTI workers arrested from outside Islamabad court

ISLAMABAD: Men in plainclothes on Saturday bundled four PTI workers, who had just stepped out of the district and sessions courts in Islamabad after the hearing of the November 26 protest case, and sped away. Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Shahzad

Gondal is hearing the case.

Earlier, the court adjourned the November 26 protest case hearing until July 17. Counsels for the defendants cross-examined the witnesses. They would continue to cross-examine them at the next hearing as well. A case had been registered against the PTI workers at Ramna police station of Islamabad.