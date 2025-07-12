Court suspends ban on five more YouTube channels

ISLAMABAD: The Sessions Court in Islamabad has suspended the ban on five more YouTube channels, bringing the total number of temporarily unblocked channels to seven.

The decision came during the hearing of appeals filed against the earlier court order that had directed the blocking of 27 YouTube channels.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka conducted the hearing.

A day earlier, the court had also suspended the blocking orders for two channels. Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah issued the original directive to block 27 channels.

In response to the appeals, the court has issued notices to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency and requested a detailed reply by July 21.

The case remains under review as the court continues to assess the legality of the initial blocking order.