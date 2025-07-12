Brad Pitt Makes Desperate Plea Amid ‘Painful’ Distance With Kids After Angelina Jolie Divorce

As Brad Pitt’s twins, Knox and Vivienne, approach their 17th birthday, insiders say the actor is making a “desperate” attempt to mend his strained relationship with them following his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016. At 61, Brad is reportedly “praying” for a chance to reconnect with his youngest children, who have distanced themselves from him over the years.

“Brad’s desperate to give it one final shot to get together with them and make amends,” a source shared. “Although he knows the chances they’ll agree to spend time with him are remote, he’s still holding onto hope.”

Vivienne’s Decision to Drop ‘Pitt’ Strikes a Nerve

A painful reminder of the ongoing distance came in 2024 when Vivienne chose to drop “Pitt” from her surname in a theater playbill. This symbolic act struck a devastating chord with Brad, with an insider revealing that the gesture hit him hard. “When Vivienne dropped Pitt from her name, he got the message loud and clear,” the source said, further emphasizing that he continues to hold out hope for a future reunion with all his children.

A Proud Father Who Won’t Give Up

Despite the challenges, Brad’s commitment to his children remains strong. “Brad is a family man. He doesn’t want to give up,” a source close to the actor stated. “He’s a proud father, and he would be happy to have them see that eventually.” However, Pitt is reportedly at a crossroads, believing that the next step toward reconciliation must come from his children, as he has made repeated efforts to reconnect.

Though he has remained largely silent on family matters, respecting his children’s privacy, the emotional toll of the distance between them weighs heavily on Brad.