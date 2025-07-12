Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Family Outing Sparks Reconciliation Rumors

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, the epitome of successful co-parenting post-divorce, are once again sparking curiosity about their relationship status. Despite their 2015 split after 10 years of marriage, the former couple has maintained a strong bond and continues to spend time together with their children, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13. Their recent family outing to a Red Sox game at Boston’s Fenway Park, sitting front row with their two youngest children, raised questions among fans who couldn’t help but wonder if their close connection was more than just friendly co-parenting.

Fans Wonder About a Possible Reconciliation

Their interactions at the game, especially a moment captured on camera where Ben nudged Jennifer, who then smiled in response, led fans to speculate about a potential reconciliation. “Did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reconcile?” one fan asked, while others praised their chemistry and expressed hope that they might get back together. “They are a cute couple, they should date,” another fan commented.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are sitting front row at Fenway tonight! pic.twitter.com/paiaaZ55BU — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2025

Affection and Respect After the Divorce

Although their romantic relationship ended, Ben and Jennifer continue to speak highly of each other. Ben has frequently praised Jennifer for being an incredible co-parent, calling her “wonderful” and “great” in his 2023 GQ interview. He has also shared that his biggest regret is the divorce, acknowledging how his struggles with alcohol during their marriage contributed to the separation.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner At Paintball Range In California

Jennifer, in turn, has expressed deep affection for Ben, calling him “the love of my life” in a past interview with Vanity Fair. Their mutual respect and admiration for one another are evident, despite not being together romantically.

Ben’s Personal Struggles and Recovery

Ben has been open about his journey with alcohol addiction, which played a part in the breakdown of his marriage. After seeking help in 2017, Ben expressed gratitude toward Jennifer for her support during his recovery, particularly for being there for him and their children. He later reflected on the importance of seeking help and being a positive example for his kids.