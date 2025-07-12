At least 60 Palestinians killed, 180 wounded in Israeli strikes today

GAZA: At least 60 Palestinians have been killed and 180 wounded in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since dawn, including 27 people reportedly seeking humanitarian aid, according to health officials.

In Gaza City, four people were killed and 10 injured when an Israeli air strike hit a residence on Jaffa Street in the Tuffah area, in the city’s east.

Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza said the death toll from an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced civilians in the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, has risen to 11. Al-Mawasi is designated by Israeli forces as a “humanitarian zone”.

In central Gaza, two people were killed and several wounded in an Israeli drone attack on a tent for displaced families south of Deir el-Balah, according to medical staff at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Separately, Wafa news agency reported that a mother and her three children were killed in a strike on Jamal Abdel Nasser Street, near the Islamic University in western Gaza City.

UNRWA renews call for Israel to lift Gaza siege

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has renewed its call on Israel to lift its months-long siege on Gaza and allow full humanitarian access, warning of severe health risks for civilians.

In a statement posted on X, the agency said the ongoing blockade has left Gaza’s two million residents without basic necessities.

“No soap, no clean water. Children in Gaza can’t be bathed properly because of the ongoing siege,” UNRWA said. “This, coupled with overcrowded shelters and summer heat, can lead to dire health consequences. The siege must be lifted.”

Israel halted most humanitarian aid to Gaza in April after the collapse of a previous ceasefire agreement. Since then, it has restricted deliveries to a single route managed by the GHF (Gaza Humanitarian Foundation), which has been widely criticised by aid agencies.

Humanitarian experts have described the system as “inhumane” and said the aid mechanism has resulted in the deaths of at least 800 Palestinians, many of whom were attempting to reach aid convoys.

Power cuts hit Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital as fuel runs out

Power has been cut in parts of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital, the territory’s largest medical facility, due to a fuel shortage.

Parts of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital have lost power due to depleted fuel supplies, the facility’s director, Muhammad Abu Salmiya, told Al Jazeera.

“We’ve been warning for days and weeks about fuel shortages,” he said, adding that the hospital is in a state of emergency and has only hours of fuel left.

Critical units including blood banks, neonatal wards, and oxygen stations have ceased functioning. “Patients will face certain death if fuel is not supplied,” Salmiya warned.

He also noted a rise in meningitis cases, linking it to the lack of clean drinking water in the enclave.

Hamas says Gaza ‘will not surrender’

Hamas has dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge to free captives and force Hamas to surrender, calling his statements a sign of “psychological defeat,” according to Al Jazeera.

In a brief statement, the group said Israel’s military efforts have failed to recover captives and reiterated that only a negotiated deal with the resistance could lead to their release. “Gaza will not surrender,” Hamas said.

US citizen reportedly killed by Israeli settlers in West Bank

The United States is aware of reports that a Palestinian American man was beaten to death by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, a State Department spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

Local media identified the victim as Saif al-Din Kamel Abdul Karim Musallat, a man in his 20s from Tampa, Florida. Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing the health ministry, said he died after settlers attacked a town north of Ramallah, injuring several others.

Relatives told The Washington Post that Musallat was fatally beaten. The State Department said it had no further comment, citing privacy concerns.

The Israeli military said it is investigating the incident in the town of Sinjil, claiming that rocks were thrown at Israelis and that a “violent confrontation developed in the area.”

Israel says it has killed six senior Hamas

Israel says it has killed six senior Hamas naval operatives in a series of operations carried out over recent months, according to a statement reported by Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military alleges the individuals were involved in planning maritime attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security forces, and claims some played a role in the October 7 assault. No evidence was provided to support the claims.