Air India Crash Investigation: Fuel Switch Confusion and Pilot Disagreement Revealed

A preliminary report on the tragic Air India crash from June 12, which killed 260 people, has highlighted cockpit confusion shortly before the plane lost power. According to the investigation, both engine fuel cutoff switches were flipped almost simultaneously, starving the engines of fuel and causing the plane to lose thrust immediately after takeoff. This move resulted in the Boeing 787 Dreamliner’s rapid descent.

The aircraft, bound for London from Ahmedabad, struggled to maintain altitude after the cutoff switches were engaged, according to the findings from India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). CCTV footage revealed a backup energy source, a ram air turbine, deploying soon after takeoff, signaling a loss of engine power.

Investigators have released their preliminary report on the crash of #AI171.



8:08:39: Take off

8:08:42: Fuel cut off switches moved from Run to Cutoff with a 1 sec gap

8:08:52 ENG 1 switched from Cutoff to Run

8:08:56 ENG 2 switched from Cutoff to Run

8:09:11 Recording ends. pic.twitter.com/kZrxzD3XzG — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 11, 2025

Confusion in the Cockpit and Pilot Disagreement

In the final moments of the flight, a pilot was heard asking why the fuel switch was turned off, but the other pilot denied having done so. The report reveals that both pilots were unsure who made the decision, and the cockpit voice recorder captured the critical “Mayday” call moments before the crash.

Fuel Switches and Safety Concerns

The cause of the fuel switches being flipped to the cutoff position remains unclear. Aviation experts have pointed out that it would be nearly impossible for a pilot to accidentally move the switches, particularly during a flight’s initial climb. The switches, which are typically used for emergencies or engine shutdowns after landing, were found in the “run” position upon recovery at the crash site, indicating the engines had attempted to relight.

Ongoing Investigation and Cooperation from Authorities

The AAIB’s report has raised serious questions about the safety procedures surrounding engine fuel switches. However, no recommended actions were issued for operators of Boeing 787s or the GE engines involved. The US National Transportation Safety Board has expressed gratitude for Indian officials’ cooperation in the investigation, which remains ongoing.

The crash has put Air India under significant scrutiny, with recent incidents and regulatory warnings surrounding its operations, including overdue checks and maintenance issues with some of its aircraft.