Ahsan urges return to the golden principles of the Prophet’s Seerah to regain lost ground

Minister attributes Muslim world’s decline largely to its detachment from education and research

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday emphasized that the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) serve as a beacon of guidance for all and must be integrated with modern education to shape the future of the younger generation.

He expressed these views while addressing the concluding session of a two-day training workshop at the Seerat Center in Lahore on Saturday, where he was the chief guest.

He stated that the decline of the Muslim world is largely due to its detachment from education and research, and urged a return to the golden principles of the Prophet’s Seerah to regain lost ground.

Calling his participation in the sacred event an honor, Ahsan Iqbal said the greatest treasure of Muslims is the Seerah of the Prophet (PBUH), who lit the torch of knowledge in an age of ignorance and established a just and exemplary system of governance, economics, society, and spirituality. He said that Muslims, who were once pioneers in education and research, are now far behind because of their deviation from the teachings of the Prophet. He regretted that while many make claims of following religion, very few translate those claims into action, which has led to decline and humiliation.

The minister described the youth as the nation’s most valuable asset, stressing the need to equip them with both modern education and the moral and ethical foundation derived from the Seerah. He noted that around 2.5 million children are still out of school and highlighted the government’s efforts to bring them into the education system through the use of all available resources.

Commenting on the current state of the world, Ahsan Iqbal said that while material progress continues rapidly, moral and spiritual crises are also deepening. In this scenario, the Seerah of the Prophet provides a complete and timeless model that can guide not just individuals but also entire societies. He reiterated that to establish a transparent, just, and welfare-oriented society like the State of Madinah, it is essential to practically implement the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH).

He praised the role of institutions like the Seerat Center, saying they are key to fostering intellectual, moral, and spiritual development. He also shared that the government had established the Seerat Center in a previous term with the aim of promoting research and education focused on the Prophet’s life, with particular emphasis on the education and rights of women.

As part of this vision, nine thematic areas have been identified for focused research and education. Academic chairs will be established in public universities to address topics such as religious harmony, leadership and governance, human rights and justice, ethical business practices, education for sustainable development, social welfare, gender rights, and global peace.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the objective is to protect the youth from harmful cultural influences while strengthening their connection with Islamic teachings, noting that peace in the world can only be achieved by adopting the Seerah as a system of life.

He commended the efforts of the Seerat Center’s organizers for playing an important role in promoting religious awareness and positive thinking among the youth. The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to workshop participants and the presentation of a commemorative shield to the federal minister.

The workshop was organized by the Higher Education Commission in collaboration with the Islamic Research Institute, International Islamic University Islamabad, the National Center for Seerat Studies at Jamia Muhammadi Sharif, Chiniot, and the International Center for Seerat Studies.

The workshop was attended by a large number of university teachers, students, religious scholars, civil society members, and media representatives. Notable attendees included UVAS Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Rana Muhammad Younis, former Gujrat University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nizamuddin, former University of Sargodha Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Akram Chaudhry, and Dr Ziaul Haq.