Press Release

Yango Pakistan joins hands with DealCart to launch grocery delivery on its SuperApp

By press release

KARACHI: Yango Pakistan, part of the global tech company Yango Group, has officially expanded its SuperApp offering with the launch of a dedicated grocery delivery service that will be available across Karachi.

In strategic collaboration with the e-commerce platform DealCart, the new feature allows users to order everyday essentials directly through the same app they already rely on for ride-hailing.

With the increasing demand for convenience and time-saving solutions in Pakistan’s fast-paced urban centers, this integration marks a major step in Yango Pakistan’s evolution into a full-fledged SuperApp combining mobility, utility, and essential services all in one platform.

Users can now access a broad range of daily-use items including flour, rice, cooking oil, snacks, beverages, personal care, and household products, all of which can be delivered directly to their doorstep at competitive prices. The service is designed to reduce the hassle of physical grocery shopping and provide a faster, more reliable alternative for today’s busy households.

“We’re excited to bring this much-needed feature to our growing SuperApp,” said Miral Sharif, Country Head, at Yango Pakistan. “Partnering with DealCart enables us to offer users a hyper-local shopping experience that is both affordable and seamless; all through the Yango app they already trust.”

Yango Pakistan’s expansion into grocery delivery is also part of a larger strategy to enable partner’s drivers to benefit from diversified earning opportunities, while empowering users with smart, on-demand services tailored to their daily lives

