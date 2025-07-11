UAE to ease visa policies for Pakistanis

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Friday assured Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi of full support in expediting the visa process for Pakistani citizens, particularly for those seeking employment opportunities.

The assurance came during a meeting held at the UAE Ministry of Interior, as part of Naqvi’s ongoing official visit to the UAE. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in areas of security, counter-narcotics, and immigration.

Naqvi, who was warmly welcomed upon arrival, was presented with a guard of honour and introduced to senior UAE officials. During the meeting, Naqvi emphasized the need for relaxation in the visa policy to facilitate the movement of Pakistani citizens to the UAE.

“Relaxation in visa policies will bring great relief,” Naqvi stated, highlighting the positive impact such measures would have on both the workforce and bilateral relations.

The UAE Interior Minister assured Naqvi of full cooperation in speeding up visa issuance for Pakistani nationals, especially in the area of work visas.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in key areas, including security and anti-smuggling efforts. They also discussed the use of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to tackle emerging security challenges.

As part of his visit, Naqvi also toured the Abu Dhabi Police’s modern policing and operations centre, where he was briefed on the city’s advanced surveillance and crime-prevention systems. Naqvi praised the technological innovations and expressed interest in adopting similar systems in Pakistan.

In conclusion, Naqvi emphasized the brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE, calling the relationship a “national asset” for both countries. He further expressed Pakistan’s desire to deepen cooperation in all areas, particularly in security and public welfare.