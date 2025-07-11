Quadcopter attack in Bannu kills woman, injures three others

BANNU: A woman was killed and three others, including two children, were injured in separate quadcopter attacks in Bannu district, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The first attack targeted a residential area, resulting in the death of the woman and injuring her two children. In the second incident, terrorists launched a quadcopter strike at the Maryan Police Station. Although there were no casualties, the attack caused damage to a solar panel on the police station’s rooftop.

The injured individuals were promptly taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.