PTI’s Asad Qaiser acquitted in Azadi March case

ISLAMABAD: Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was acquitted by a lower court in Islamabad on Thursday in connection with the 2022 Azadi March case.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah announced the reserved verdict, granting Qaiser’s acquittal request. The case, which was registered at Kohsar Police Station during the political protests led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accused several party leaders, including Qaiser, of violating public order.

Qaiser’s legal team argued that the charges were politically motivated and lacked sufficient evidence to support the claims.