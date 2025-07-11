NATIONAL

Pakistan to attend ASEAN forum meeting in Malaysia

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will represent Pakistan at the 32nd Ministerial Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 11.

The meeting will bring together foreign ministers and senior officials from 27 ARF member countries, as well as the ASEAN Secretary-General, to discuss key political and security challenges in the Asia-Pacific region. The forum will focus on strengthening peace, stability, and multilateral cooperation through constructive dialogue.

Dar will present Pakistan’s views on regional and global developments, reaffirming the country’s commitment to multilateralism and peaceful conflict resolution. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his Malaysian counterpart and other foreign ministers at the forum.

During his visit, Dar will also meet with members of the Pakistani diaspora in Malaysia. The ARF, established in 1994, serves as a key platform for political and security discussions in the Asia-Pacific region.

