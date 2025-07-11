NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns India’s weaponisation of water at UN meeting

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: At a preparatory meeting for the 2026 UN Water Conference, Pakistan strongly criticized India’s actions of suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), which it claimed put the lives of over 225 million people at risk.

Ambassador Usman Jadoon, Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, expressed Pakistan’s concern, stating that water should act as a unifying force rather than a means of division. He emphasized that despite India’s attempts to weaponize water, Pakistan remains committed to ensuring that the 2026 Water Conference advances the goals of Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) and ensures equitable water access for all.

