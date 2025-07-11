Pakistan, China ready to expand cooperation under Global Civilization Initiative: Tarar

BEIJING: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, on Friday expressed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening cooperation with China under the framework of the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI).

The announcement was made during his visit to Beijing for the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting.

In an exclusive interview with China Daily, Tarar highlighted the significance of the GCI, which was proposed by President Xi Jinping in March 2023. The initiative aims to foster global mutual understanding and promote harmony between civilizations through media, cultural, and digital collaborations.

“The Global Civilization Initiative is a timely and important step in bringing nations closer together, and Pakistan stands ready to contribute meaningfully to this vision,” said Tarar. “This initiative will not only strengthen Pakistan-China ties but will also serve as a bridge to enhance relations with other nations globally.”

The Minister emphasized that Pakistan, with its rich cultural heritage and its pivotal location as the crossroads of ancient civilizations, has a significant role to play in fostering global exchanges.

“Our country, situated along the banks of the Indus River, shares a deep connection with China, as the river itself originates in China. This shared history adds a layer of profound meaning to our bilateral ties,” he explained.

Tarar praised China’s visionary leadership under President Xi Jinping, noting that the GCI focuses on cultural connectivity and mutual learning. He said that such initiatives would help both countries strengthen their long-standing friendship and enhance their collective contributions to global civilization. “Our friendship is sweeter than honey, deeper than the deepest ocean, and higher than the highest mountains. We genuinely mean this from the core of our hearts,” he added.

In line with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties next year, Tarar confirmed plans for further strengthening exchanges between the two countries.

He stated that both Pakistan and China are working on increasing mutual visits by online influencers and digital content creators to encourage people-to-people exchanges. This will not only promote cultural understanding but also create more opportunities for collaboration across media and technology.

He also highlighted the increasing global interest in the GCI, underscoring that the initiative is not just about enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and China but about contributing to the broader global conversation on heritage, development, and mutual respect.

The minister’s visit is expected to open new avenues for cooperation in the media and cultural sectors, aiming to create stronger, more integrated relationships between the two nations and beyond.

With the successful implementation of the Global Civilization Initiative, both countries are poised to lead by example in promoting global peace, cultural understanding, and sustainable development.