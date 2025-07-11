Pakistan and China unite to combat fake news through joint media efforts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have entered into an agreement to enhance their collaboration in media and broadcasting, focusing on countering the spread of fake news and disinformation.

This agreement was finalized during a meeting between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information, Atta Tarar, and Cao Shumin, the Deputy Head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and Party Secretary of the National Radio and Television Administration of China.

Both parties emphasized the importance of strengthening media, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges to deepen the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and China, as reported by Radio Pakistan.