No horse trading at donkey market: Pakistan’s oldest bazaar opens with unique donkeys and mules for sale

BADIN: One of Pakistan’s oldest and largest donkey markets opened its annual fair at Tando Ghulam Ali, attracting large crowds and colourful animals from across the country.

High-breed donkeys and mules with unique names like Rocket, Missile, Kalashnikov, Modi, Kashmala, Sharmeela, Sheeri, Madhuri, Sheila, Heer Ranjha, and Yahoo stole the spotlight. This annual market, held on the 11th of Muharram in Badin, saw donkey enthusiasts and buyers from all over Pakistan gather to admire the beautifully decorated animals, adorned with clothes, garlands, flowers, and other ornaments. In addition to the vibrant market, donkey races were also organized to entertain the visitors.

Despite the cultural significance of the event, the local municipal authorities failed to provide basic facilities. The lack of clean drinking water, washrooms, proper sanitation, and waiting areas caused inconvenience to many buyers.

The market has a long history, with elderly residents recalling its origins even before the creation of Pakistan. In those days, due to the lack of roads and transport, people from distant villages would use donkeys and donkey carts to attend Muharram processions. Over time, this informal gathering transformed into a full-fledged market.

The market’s importance surged during the Soviet-Afghan war in the 1980s, when donkeys and mules were smuggled into Afghanistan to deliver supplies and transport weapons through rugged terrains.

Despite the rise of modern vehicles like pickups and loader bikes, this donkey market remains a key part of Badin’s cultural heritage.