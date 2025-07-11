Naqvi dismisses rumors of Zardari’s removal, denies COAS leadership change speculation

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday dismissed rumors circulating on social media about the potential removal of President Asif Ali Zardari, calling them baseless and false.

In a statement shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Naqvi reaffirmed the unity between Pakistan’s political and military leadership, asserting that no discussions or intentions existed regarding the president’s resignation or any leadership change.

The minister condemned the rumors as part of a “malicious campaign” intended to undermine the credibility of President Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir. He stressed that these speculations had no factual basis.

“We are fully aware of who is behind the malicious campaign targeting President Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the Chief of Army Staff,” Naqvi stated on social media.

Referring to claims that President Zardari had been asked to resign or that COAS Munir sought the presidency, Naqvi firmly rejected them. “There has been no discussion, nor does any such idea exist about the president being asked to resign or the COAS aspiring to assume the presidency,” he emphasized.

Naqvi also noted that President Zardari enjoyed a strong and respectful relationship with the leadership of the armed forces, dismissing further attempts to stir division.

The minister pointed out that COAS General Munir’s focus remained solely on Pakistan’s strength and stability, underscoring that no alternative goals or agendas existed. “To those spreading this narrative, do what you wish in collaboration with hostile foreign agencies. As for us, we will do whatever is necessary to make Pakistan strong again, InshAllah,” Naqvi added.

He reiterated similar sentiments during a visit to Sukkur last week, urging journalists and the public not to believe in unfounded social media rumors. Naqvi stated that the alignment between the political leadership, government, and military was causing distress among certain individuals, further fueling the spread of disinformation.

In parallel, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) issued its own statement, putting to rest speculations about the potential removal of President Zardari.