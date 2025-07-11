NA committee approves amendments to Civil Servants Act

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on the Cabinet Secretariat has approved the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill 2024 with a majority vote, bringing key changes to the recruitment and management of government employees.

The bill introduces several provisions aimed at enhancing transparency and streamlining the civil services. Notably, it mandates that all government employees declare their assets. In addition, it empowers the federal government to abolish or merge departments that are underperforming or have become financially unsustainable.

A major focus of the bill is the retrenchment of redundant employees. Rather than being placed in surplus pools, affected employees will be offered financial packages. The amendment also proposes outsourcing PBS1-5 grade jobs to the private sector to help reduce pension liabilities.

Another significant change in the bill is the recommendation for age relaxation in civil servant recruitment, allowing young officers to receive up to 10 years of age relaxation for new appointments.

However, the proposed amendments sparked concerns among some members. PML-N leader Tahira Aurangzeb voiced opposition, suggesting that laying off employees from lower grades could lead to an increase in crime.