KP Governor seeks Iranian support to ease pilgrimage challenges at the border

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday called on the Iranian government to provide special attention to Pakistani pilgrims, particularly those traveling from Dera Ismail Khan, to address the challenges they face at the Pakistan-Iran border.

His request comes amid growing concerns about the difficulties faced by pilgrims on their journey to Iran and Iraq.

The Governor made his appeal during a dinner hosted by the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam, in honor of Kundi’s visit. Former Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and PPP central Secretary Information Nadeem Afzal Chan also accompanied the Governor.

During the meeting, the two leaders reflected on the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and Iran, which is grounded in mutual respect, religious reverence, and shared historical ties. They also discussed the potential for further cooperation in areas of trade, development, and regional prosperity.

Governor Kundi praised Iran’s unwavering support for Pakistan during times of conflict, particularly in the Pak-India wars. He also acknowledged the important role Iran had played in fostering unity in the Muslim world and reaffirmed that the people of both nations continue to stand together in times of need.

A key focus of the meeting was the plight of Pakistani pilgrims, especially those from Dera Ismail Khan, who face significant challenges during their journey to Iran and Iraq.

Governor Kundi expressed hope that the Iranian government would provide assistance to ease their passage. He also conveyed the support and cooperation from Pakistan’s Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, in addressing border-related issues in Balochistan.

The Iranian Ambassador praised Pakistan for its support during Iran’s recent conflicts, noting that the two countries’ bond remains unshakable. He assured the Governor that Iran sees serving pilgrims as a divine duty and is committed to ensuring their safety and comfort. He further shared that the Interior Ministers of Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq will soon meet in Mashhad to discuss pilgrim concerns and coordinate efforts for the upcoming Arbaeen pilgrimage. The meeting also discussed the significant progress made regarding logistical arrangements, such as allowing Pakistani pilgrims to use their own buses.

Ambassador Moghaddam also highlighted the potential for increased business cooperation between the two countries and the need to focus on enhancing bilateral trade. Nadeem Afzal Chan proposed further cultural, academic, and media exchanges, which the Ambassador welcomed as an important step toward fostering regional peace and unity.

The Governor concluded the evening by presenting a bouquet to Ambassador Moghaddam, who reciprocated with a commemorative shield in appreciation of the strong ties between Pakistan and Iran.

Earlier, in May, both countries had agreed to keep their shared border open around the clock during Muharram and Arbaeen.

Additionally, Iran has committed to providing boarding and lodging facilities for 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims in Mashhad and has made special arrangements for their travel to Iraq.

The two nations have also established a hotline to resolve any pilgrim-related issues quickly, further reinforcing their commitment to ensuring the safety and convenience of pilgrims.