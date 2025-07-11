Justin Bieber Opens Up About Marriage Issues with Hailey in Surprise Album ‘Swag’

Justin Bieber has used his surprise seventh album, Swag, to directly address rumors surrounding his marriage with Hailey Bieber. The 31-year-old Grammy winner touches on their relationship struggles, openly singing about the challenges in tracks like “Walking Away” and “Daisies.”

In “Walking Away,” Bieber reflects on feeling vulnerable as he sings about a partner “throwing stones at [his] back” while being “defenseless.” He expresses a desire for a break in the relationship but emphasizes that he’s not ready to give up: “Baby, I ain’t walking away.”

Honest Reflections and Intimate Moments

In “Daisies,” Bieber muses about the uncertainty in their relationship, asking, “Do you love me or not?” The song reflects his doubts while respecting his partner’s need for time. Meanwhile, in “Go Baby,” Bieber gushes over Hailey, calling her “iconic” and celebrating her success with her makeup brand, Rhode.

Despite their ups and downs, Justin sings about supporting Hailey during tough times, offering her a shoulder to cry on and reassuring her of his commitment: “Don’t need to pretend that you’re okay.”

Family Moments and Public Support

The couple, who have been together on and off since 2016 and married in 2018, recently posed for sweet family photos with their 10-month-old son, Jack, to promote the album. Hailey also posted a picture of the Swag promo in Times Square, responding to critics of their relationship with a pointed comment.

As speculation continues about their marriage, Justin and Hailey have maintained a united front, both in public and through their personal social media accounts.