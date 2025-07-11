India escalating proxy war after ‘manifest defeat’ in direct aggression: COAS Munir

Field Marshal Munir says invoking third parties in what is unmistakably a bilateral military confrontation reflects a disingenuous attempt at bloc politics

Army top brass at 271st CCC also conducts holistic review of prevailing internal and external security dynamics, with particular emphasis on recent developments in ME, Iran

COAS shares insights from recent diplomatic engagements, including visits to Iran, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, and UAE

Field Marshal expresses full confidence in Pakistan Army’s preparedness to meet ‘full spectrum of threats’

Forum also briefed on visit of COAS to US, where meetings with top-tier leadership afforded an opportunity to share first Pakistan’s objective perspective

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir said on Thursday that India was intensifying its “nefarious agenda” against Pakistan by leveraging proxies, following “manifest defeat” in the recent confrontation between the two countries, according to the military’s media wing.

“Following its manifest defeat in direct aggression against Pakistan, post-Pahalgam incident, India is now doubling down to further its nefarious agenda through its proxies of Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan,” Field Marshal Asim Munir echoed the sentiments while chairing the 271st Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ), a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The statement from the ISPR said the CCC participants offered prayers for the martyrs of recent terrorist attacks by “Indian-sponsored proxies.”

“Taking stock of recent successes against terrorist proxies, the forum resolved that the blood of our martyrs will not go to waste and the safety and security of the people of Pakistan remain the topmost priority for the armed forces of Pakistan. The forum strongly asserted that it is imperative to take decisive and holistic actions at all levels against the Indian-backed and sponsored proxies,” the statement said.

فیلڈ مارشل سید عاصم منیر، نشان امتیاز (ملٹری) کی زیر صدارت کور کمانڈرز کانفرنس فورم کی بھارتی سپانسرڈ پراکسیوں کے ہاتھوں حالیہ دہشت گردانہ حملوں میں شہید ہونے والوں کے ایصالِ ثواب کے لیے فاتحہ خوانی فورم نے دہشت گرد پراکسیوں کے خلاف فورسز کی حالیہ کامیابیوں کا جائزہ لیا… pic.twitter.com/ZDHyISc1ZL — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) July 10, 2025

India blamed Pakistan for the April 22 Pahalgam attack in occupied Kashmir without evidence and escalated the situation to a military confrontation. On May 6–7, New Delhi launched airstrikes that killed civilians, followed by a week-long missile exchange, which ended after US President Trump brokered a ceasefire between the two countries.

A day earlier, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also echoed similar sentiments, accusing Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval of masterminding terrorism in Pakistan and alleging Indian support for terrorist groups.

In July last year, the government designated the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan as Fitna-al-Khawarij, while mandating all institutions to use the term khariji (outcast) when referring to the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Pakistan.

In May this year, the government designated all terrorist organizations in Balochistan as Fitna-al-Hindustan—a new phrase aimed at framing India’s alleged role in terrorism as a deliberate destabilization strategy, potentially to galvanize domestic support.

The ISPR said the forum also noted the Indian military’s “baseless insinuations to offset its comprehensive defeat,” in an apparent reference to the deputy Indian army chief alleging last week that China gave Islamabad “live inputs” on key Indian positions during the conflict.

“Invoking third parties in what is unmistakably a bilateral military confrontation reflects a disingenuous attempt at bloc politics aimed at falsely projecting India’s self-assigned role as a net security provider to accrue benefits in a region that is visibly growing disillusioned with Indian hegemonic ambitions and Hindutva-driven extremism,” the ISPR quoted Field Marshal Munir as saying on the matter.

The army top brass also conducted a holistic review of the prevailing internal and external security dynamics, with particular emphasis on the recent developments in the Middle East and Iran, noting the “growing propensity for ‘use of force’ as a preferred policy tool,” saying it warranted “persistent development of self-reliant capabilities as well as national unity and resolve.”

The forum’s members were further briefed on the military’s ongoing drive with quick adaptation towards the “evolving threat spectrum and changing character of war.” The army chief also appreciated the leadership of the Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Air Force for “further strengthening tri-services synergy.”

Field Marshal Munir also shared insights from recent “proactive and successful” diplomatic engagements, including visits to Iran, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, where he had accompanied Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to strengthen bilateral ties.

“The forum was also briefed on the historic and unique visit of the COAS to the US, where meetings with top-tier leadership afforded an opportunity to share firsthandPakistan’s objective perspective on bilateral, regional, and extra-regional developments.”

The ISPR said that in his closing remarks, Field Marshal Munir expressed full confidence in the Pakistan Army’s preparedness to meet the “full spectrum of threats.”