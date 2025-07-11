Humaira Asghar’s Autopsy Reveals Body in Advanced Decomposition State, Cause of Death Pending

The body of Pakistani actor and model Humaira Asghar, discovered earlier this week in her flat in Karachi’s Defence Phase VI, was in an advanced state of decomposition. The initial post-mortem findings suggest that she died between eight to 10 months ago, with her body severely decomposed and nearly unrecognizable at the time of recovery.

According to the autopsy report prepared by Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed, the condition of the body showed extensive signs of decay, including deteriorated facial muscles, reduced fingers and nails to bone, and the complete decomposition of brain matter. Other findings included the disintegration of bones upon touch and internal organs that had turned into a “black-colored mass.”

Cause of Death Still Unclear

While the extent of the decomposition made it impossible to determine the exact cause of death, the report confirmed that there were no fractures in the bones. DNA profiling and toxicology tests are currently underway to provide more insight into the circumstances surrounding her death. Samples of hair, clothes, and blood have been sent for chemical analysis.

Discovery and Investigation

Humaira’s body was discovered after law enforcement arrived at her apartment to enforce a court-ordered eviction. When they received no response, the police forced open the door and found her lifeless body lying on the floor. Investigations revealed that Humaira had not been in contact with her family, friends, or neighbors since October 2024, and she had reportedly been living alone for the past seven years.

Neighbors described her as someone who kept to herself, with one mentioning that Humaira had ongoing rental issues with the flat’s owner. After the discovery, her body was transferred to a morgue, and her family later received the remains, taking them to Lahore for further rites.

Entertainment Community Reacts

Humaira Asghar, known for her appearance in the reality show Tamasha Ghar and the film Jalaibee, had gained a following in the entertainment industry. Her sudden death has sparked an outpouring of grief from fellow actors and the wider community, with many taking to social media to express their condolences and urging people to look after those who live alone.

Her passing comes less than a month after the death of actress Ayesha Khan, who was also found dead in her Karachi flat under similar circumstances.