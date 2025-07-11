Heavy rainfall causes fatal roof collapses across Punjab

LAHORE: A heavy downpour in Lahore on Thursday, with over 136mm of rain falling in eight hours, caused multiple roof collapses, resulting in at least two fatalities and several injuries.

A two-year-old girl, Zainab, died in a roof collapse near Lahore Railway Station, while three others were injured in the same incident. In Nishtar Colony, a 50-year-old man, Basheer, lost his life when his roof caved in, and two others were critically injured. Further roof collapses were reported in different parts of the city, injuring several individuals.

In the surrounding areas of Punjab, similar incidents were reported. In Sheikhupura’s Mirza Virkaan, two children died when their roof collapsed. Other roof and wall collapses were reported in Vehari, Sialkot, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bhakkar, with numerous people injured in these incidents. A family in Attock’s Babu Chowk was also trapped due to urban flooding caused by the rains, leaving six people injured.

In response to the crisis, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif issued directives for immediate measures to combat urban flooding. She emphasized the urgent clearance of roads and proper drainage from low-lying areas, particularly near major waterlogging points.

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) supported the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) by providing real-time updates through surveillance, helping to manage drainage issues. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz praised the WASA officials for their dedication during the heavy rain, and assured citizens that the government was taking all necessary steps to manage the emergency effectively.

Rescue 1122 spokespersons confirmed that at least four people have died and 40 others have been injured due to the heavy rainfall and storms across Punjab in the last 24 hours.