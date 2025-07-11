Five dead, four injured as vehicle plunges into deep gorge in Kurram district

KURRAM: At least five people were killed and four others were injured when a pickup vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in Kurram district on Friday morning, according to local police.

The accident took place in Para Chamkani Gondal, where the vehicle, traveling from Spin Ghar Manro to Sadda Bazaar in Lower Kurram, lost control on a narrow and dangerous bend, falling off the road. As a result, five people died on the spot, while four others sustained critical injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Gul Wali (driver), Naimatullah, Naseeb, Dolly Khan, and Riazuddin. They were residents of different areas, including Manro and Kimal Baza Zangi.

Following the incident, local residents immediately initiated rescue operations, recovering the bodies and helping to transport the injured to Sadda Hospital. Despite receiving medical attention, some of the injured remain in critical condition.

The road in the mountainous region is known for its dangerous terrain and frequent fatal accidents due to poor infrastructure and traffic violations.

In a similar incident the day before, five people were killed in a collision between a car and a truck on Chashma Road in Dera Ismail Khan district.

Additionally, there were several other fatal accidents earlier this year, including one in Lower Kohistan, where eight family members lost their lives when a car plunged into a ravine.