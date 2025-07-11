COAS reiterates Pak-India conflict is purely bilateral, emphasizes decisive action against Indian proxies

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Thursday firmly dismissed any suggestion of third-party involvement in the recent military conflict between Pakistan and India, affirming that the confrontation was “unmistakably a bilateral issue.”

Speaking at the corps commanders’ conference held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, Field Marshal Asim responded to India’s attempts to blame third parties, particularly in the wake of its military defeat in May. He criticized India for trying to falsely portray itself as a security provider, which he argued reflected its hegemonic ambitions and Hindutva-driven extremism in the region.

“The invocation of third parties in a clear bilateral confrontation is a misguided attempt to project India as a net security provider, at a time when the region is growing increasingly disillusioned with its actions,” Field Marshal Asim stated.

He rejected India’s claims that the situation was a two-front war involving China, asserting that Pakistan’s success in defeating India was achieved through its own planning and indigenous technology. This, he noted, contradicted India’s efforts to garner sympathy from the West by falsely implicating China.

The army chief also addressed the issue of Indian-sponsored terrorist proxies. The corps commanders paid tribute to the martyrs of recent terrorist attacks and emphasized that the security and safety of the Pakistani people would remain the Armed Forces’ top priority. The meeting strongly condemned India’s ongoing efforts to advance its agenda through proxies such as Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan.

Field Marshal Asim also briefed the forum on Pakistan’s successful diplomatic efforts, including recent high-level visits to countries such as Iran, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, where Pakistan’s strategic position was shared with regional leaders.

The forum reviewed the current security situation, focusing on developments in the Middle East and Iran, and highlighted the growing tendency to use force as a foreign policy tool. It stressed the need for Pakistan to enhance its self-reliant capabilities and foster national unity to meet evolving threats.

In his closing remarks, the COAS expressed full confidence in the operational readiness of the Pakistan Army, noting the strengthening of tri-services synergy, particularly with the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force.