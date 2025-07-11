BISE Rawalpindi ensures transparency in exams with tech monitoring

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has promised to enhance the transparency of its examination and marking systems by introducing advanced educational technologies.

BISE Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan revealed that all examination centres are now under continuous monitoring through online cameras installed at key locations. This initiative has significantly reduced cheating and bolstered the integrity of the examination process.

The chairman also reassured that results for Matric and Intermediate exams would be announced on schedule. To further ensure the fairness of the exams, a District Vigilance Committee has been established to address any concerns and resolve issues promptly.

Khan emphasized that the Punjab government’s zero-tolerance policy has been fully enforced, ensuring merit-based results. The board has also deployed special squads, chairman squads, and mobile inspectors to visit examination centres regularly.

The students have been provided with optimal facilities to ensure a peaceful and conducive environment for their exams.